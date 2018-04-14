Huddersfield Town 1 Watford 0: Ince strikes late to seal vital win

Tom Ince scored a dramatic injury-time winner to hand Huddersfield Town a precious 1-0 Premier League win over Watford at the John Smith's Stadium.

The result moves David Wagner's side seven points clear of the relegation zone, giving them vital breathing space ahead of a daunting run-in that sees them face Everton, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Ince had been lively following his introduction on the hour and got his reward late on to seal what is surely the club's most important win of the season.

Prior to the stoppage-time drama, it had been a game low on quality with Watford carving out the clearest opportunities.

Troy Deeney and Abdoulaye Doucoure both came close in the first half but were thwarted by a combination of brave defending and robust goalkeeping.

A winner for either side looked unlikely until Ince popped up to end a run of five games without a win for the Yorkshire side.