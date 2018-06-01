Hamer swaps Leicester for Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town have secured the signing of goalkeeper Ben Hamer on a free transfer from Leicester City.

The 30-year-old's contract with Leicester expires at the end of the month, giving Huddersfield the opportunity to boost their options in goal.

Hamer made four Premier League appearances in 2017-18 but has struggled to displace Kasper Schmeichel in his time at the King Power Stadium.

"I've spoken with Ben and he arrives here wanting to play Premier League football, which is great for us all," said manager David Wagner.

"Jonas Lossl had a fantastic first season at the club and this further competition will bring even more out of everyone, which is ideal for me and the team."