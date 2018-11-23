Guardiola 'fully committed' to Manchester City

Pep Guardiola insists he is "fully committed" to Manchester City despite announcing his ambition to take an international job in the future.

The City boss has enjoyed great success as a club coach with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now at the Etihad Stadium, but he has suggested on more than one occasion that taking charge of a national side would appeal to him.

It was a topic he returned to when speaking at the University of Liverpool this week, where Guardiola said: "Sooner or later it is going to happen, if I have chance with an international team."

But the 47-year-old, who is under contract until 2021, is adamant those comments do not detract from his commitment to City, adding that he could even change his mind and remain in club management for the remainder of his career.

"I have said many times that I have a contract here and, if it is going well, I could extend my contract here," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday.

"Everybody has dreams. When I was a little boy I had dreams. Some you accomplish, some you don't. Many things can happen. Maybe in the future it can happen [coaching a national team], maybe in the future I will change my mind.

"I am fully committed to my job here."

City travel to West Ham on Saturday as the Premier League leaders seek to continue their unbeaten start to the top-flight season.