Everton 1 Southampton 1: Davies' deflected strike at the death hands West Brom a lifeline

Southampton coughed up an equaliser deep into stoppage time to draw 1-1 at Everton and hand West Brom another last-gasp lifeline in the fight against relegation.

Tom Davies scored with a deflected strike in the sixth of what was expected to be four added minutes to dramatically cancel out Nathan Redmond's 56th-minute header and sensationally preserve the Baggies' Premier League status.

It also served to deny the visitors from moving two points clear of danger, although they are above Tuesday's opponents Swansea City on goal difference.

Mark Hughes' men had looked to have taken a giant leap towards safety when substitute Redmond headed home Cedric Soares' cross 11 minutes after the restart.

But Maya Yoshida's second yellow card in the 85th minute opened the door to a period of rare late pressure from an Everton side that had been limp throughout and were booed off the pitch at both half-time and full-time.

That dissatisfaction came despite Davies' equaliser at the death, which deflected off Wesley Hoedt and left Hughes to remonstrate with official Jonathan Moss over the length of stoppage time.