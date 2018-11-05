Controversial Mohamed Salah statue unveiled in Egypt

A controversial statue of star Mohamed Salah has been unveiled yesterday in his home country, which has caused a stir online over the depiction of the Liverpool and Egypt star.

The statue which was unveiled in the Egyptian City of Sharm el-Sheikh over the weekend depicts Salah in his trademark goalscoring pose. Last season the 26-year old took the Premier League by storm scoring 32 goals in 36 appearances winning the Golden Boot in the process.

A new @MoSalah statue was unveiled today... And it's different? 😂pic.twitter.com/NY17yhRxyl — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) November 4, 2018

Although the response to the statue online has been one of ridicule, with commentators on Social Media widely claiming that the statue created by Egyptian artist Mia Abdel Allah bares no resemblance to the Egyptian star, who fired the Pharaohs to the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Speaking about his creation to Egypt Independent Abdel Allah insisted that he saw the pose adopted by Salah as “ Distinguished and executable” further adding that Salah is “opening his arms to the fans.”

As for Salah, his side suffered a setback in the Premier League with a 1-1 draw with top-four rivals Arsenal.