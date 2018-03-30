Clyne set for Liverpool return but Gomez, Can out of Palace clash

Liverpool could have Nathaniel Clyne back for Saturday's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace, manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

Clyne played in the Under-23 team's 3-1 loss to Middlesbrough last week, having missed the whole of the 2017-18 season to date with a back problem.

Klopp has confirmed the full-back is a "very good option" for the meeting at Selhurst Park against his old club.

"One or two games more would be nice but the situation is like it is," the Reds boss told the club's official website. "He has been back for a few weeks already but he has come closer and closer.

"He will be part of the squad, at least. That's good for us."

Clyne's return would be a welcome boost for Liverpool, with Joe Gomez expected to be out for at least the next two matches.

The defender suffered an ankle injury on international duty with England, which Klopp has confirmed is "serious".

"At the moment, it's serious – and serious enough to rule him out for the next couple of games," he said.

Emre Can will also miss the game in London, having picked up a back injury in the 5-0 win over Watford prior to the international break.

"Emre is out for the weekend," added Klopp. "[He is] getting better and better and better, much better. Hopefully he can have a normal session with us on Sunday morning and then should be fine again."