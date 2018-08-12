Cech enjoying new Arsenal approach despite City loss

Petr Cech is embracing Arsenal's new tactical approach under Unai Emery despite losing to Premier League champions Manchester City in the Spaniard's first competitive game in charge.

Goals from Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva condemned Arsenal to a 2-0 defeat at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, with Pep Guardiola's side easing to victory.

Arsenal attempted to press City deep in their own half, while displaying a determination to patiently play out from the back when attempting to build attacking moves.

Cech, who captained the side and was preferred to new signing Bernd Leno in goal, did not always appear comfortable with the ball at his feet but the veteran goalkeeper insists he is adapting to Emery's methods as Arsenal move on from the Arsene Wenger era.

"I enjoy it. I've played under different managers, different styles and most of my career I was asked to play long," Cech told Sky Sports.

"I think it's very useful when you want to be the team who create. You need to create this superiority at the back when you build up using the goalkeepers.

"They are used to playing a high press and they did it well but I think we did pretty well over the course of the game."

Arsenal saw Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have a goal correctly ruled out for offside, while both sides were wasteful in the final third, City failing to take numerous chances to extend their lead.

"It could have been more, it could have been less," Cech said of the result. "In the second half we managed to force them to make some mistakes with their build-up and we had some opportunities to counter-attack.

"In the last 30 yards we lacked a bit of invention to have a good touch and finish the action off. When you play against a team with such quality and the confidence of being champions from the last season it was always going to be difficult.

"In the end, inevitably, you can make a few mistakes. But I thought we did pretty well and it's a shame we could finish some of the half-chances in the second half. It's our first game together like that with the new manager, a new way of playing and I think it's going to help us to grow."