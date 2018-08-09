beIN SPORTS Premier League Preview- Watford, Live Streaming Information, League Prediction, Transfer News, How to watch online, Premier League streaming

Mitch Freeley

Watford will be looking to push into the upper reaches of the Premier League, in their first full season under Spanish coach Javi Gracia. The former Rubin Kazan boss came in halfway through last season, as Marco Silva was controversially relieved of his duties. Under his watch Watford avoided the drop but stuttered towards the end of the campaign, only winning once in their last five Premier League outings.

With a full pre-season under his belt, Gracia will be hoping to move up the table with his exciting side. In transfer news, loanee Gerard Deulofeu joins on a permanent deal. Goalkeeper Ben Foster returns to the club and Swedish winger Ken Sema has been signed after an impressive season with Ostersund. Richarlison moving to Everton is a loss to the side, although to receive a hefty transfer fee for a player who downed tools in the second half of the season will be a relief to the Watford fans. Gracia will be hoping his new signings can settle quickly to life in the Premier League.

Nathaniel Chalobah showed glimpses of quality early last season before a fractured kneecap ruled him out for the majority of the campaign. The former Chelsea midfielder has plenty of quality and providing the 23-year old can stay fit, he could have a decisive say in how Watford progress during the season.

Transfers (At the time of publication)

In- Ben Wilmot [Stevenage] Undisclosed, Marc Navarro [Espanyol] £1.8m, Gerard Deulofeu [Barcelona] £11.5m, Ben Foster [West Brom] Undisclosed, Ken Sema [Ostersund] Undisclosed, Adam Masina [Bologna] Undisclosed

Out- Jerome Sinclair [Sunderland] Loan, Tommie Hoban [Aberdeen] Loan, Nordin Amrabat [Al-Nassr] Undisclosed, Richarlison [Everton] £35m, Brandon Mason [Coventry] Free, Costel Pantilimon [Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed, Randell Williams [Wycombe] Loan, David Sesay [Crawley] Free, Dodi Lukebakio [Fortuna Dusseldorf] Loan

First Five Premier League Fixtures

11/08/18 Watford Vs Brighton-17:00- beIN SPORTS CONNECT

19/08/18 Burnley Vs Watford-15:30- beIN SPORTS CONNECT

26/08/18 Watford Vs Crystal Palace -15:30- beIN SPORTS CONNECT

02/09/18 Watford Vs Tottenham -18:00- beIN SPORTS CONNECT

15/09/18 Watford Vs Manchester United-19:30- beIN SPORTS CONNECT



Fan View- Mike Parkin (@RookeryMike) co-presenter of the From the Rookery End (@watfordpodcast) podcast

How has the summer Transfer window been? So far the most eye-catching piece of business has been the departure of Brazilian forward Richarlison. He showed glimpses of extraordinary talent last season, so it’s been no surprise to see him move on for an enormous fee. Watford’s defensive ranks have been bolstered by the re-signing of goalkeeper Ben Foster, while defenders Adam Masina and March Navarrao have joined from Bologna and Espanyol respectively. The Swedish International midfielder Ken Sema has caught the eye in pre-season after being brought in from Ostersund and rumours persist of further attacking options coming in, although nothing has happened yet.

Player to watch? Will Hughes shone last season despite suffering from a long-term injury, with the same being said for Nathaniel Chalobah. Both midfielders will be hoping to stake a serious claim for a place in the England squad this season. The name on many fans’ lips, however, is that of Adalberto Peñaranda, the 21-year-old Venezuelan. Work permit issues have meant the exciting young attacker has spent the last two seasons on loan, but it’s hoped he’ll finally make his Premier League bow this term. If the red tape can be dealt with, Watford could have another star on their hands.

How’s the manager going to do? Javi Gracia stopped the rot when brought in to replace Marco Silva last season and performed admirably after inheriting a squad with plenty of injuries and low on confidence. That said, the away performances under Gracia were particularly unpalatable; the Hornets managed just one goal away from Vicarage Road in the new year, and this will need to be addressed if Gracia is to forge a successful career for himself at WD18. He’s well-liked and respected, so there is no reason he can’t do well and succeed where the previous incumbents have failed, namely delivering a consistent season in the top flight.



What would be a dream season for your team? Breaking the cycle of a great start only to see it wiped out by a new year slump in form has to be the aim. For the past three seasons, the Hornets have begun the Premier League season in an impressive fashion only to fade dramatically, and this must be addressed. The club’s stated aim is to make incremental improvements year on year and consistency is the key to achieving this. A mid-table finish with a half decent cup run would be much appreciated by all.

Premier League finish? The Premier League is getting harder and harder, with newly promoted teams no longer in the division to make up the numbers. It’s, therefore, harder than ever to predict the outcome with any degree of certainty, but I’m hopeful that with a few new signings, a committed head coach and fewer injuries, Watford can enjoy the upcoming season. I’d be very happy with 12th.



