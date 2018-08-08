beIN SPORTS Premier League Preview- Newcastle United, Live Streaming Information, League Prediction, Transfer News, How to watch online, Premier League streaming

Mitch Freeley

Newcastle will be looking to build on their top half of the table finish and look to push into the European places heading to the new season. Things, as ever are far from clear at St James’ with the team playing against the backdrop of fan unrest and uncertainty around boss Rafa Benitez.

The Spanish tactician worked miracles with essentially a Championship squad last season, guiding the Toon Army to a respectable tenth place finish. However, with the club management failing to spend big, fans are worried that the former Real Madrid & Liverpool boss could be lured away in the final year of his contract. Even more concerning will be the reported unrest behind the scenes between the playing staff and management. As ever, nothing is straightforward for Newcastle, so expect fireworks as the season progresses.

In transfer news, Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has failed to put his hand in his pocket for any big names. South Korean international Ki Sung-Yeung has joined from relegated Swansea on a free along with Kenedy on loan. In attack, the signing of Yoshinori Muto & Solomon Rondon seem promising but lack the star power to get Toon fans excited ahead of the new season. Newcastle did spend some money on Swiss international centre-back Fabian Schär from Deportivo de La Coruña, for the princely sum of £3million the 26-year old may well be the signing of the season.

Transfers (at the time of publishing)



In- Martin Dubravka [Sparta Prague] Undisclosed, Ki Sung-Yeung [Swansea] Free, Kenedy [Chelsea] Loan, Yoshinori Muto [Mainz] Undisclosed, Solomon Rondon [West Brom] Loan

Out- Macaulay Gillesphey [Carlisle] Free, Chancel Mbemba [Porto] Undisclosed (reported £7.14m), Jack Colback [Nottingham Forest] Loan, Alex Gilliead [Shrewsbury] Free, Dwight Gayle [West Brom] Loan Newcastle

First Five Premier League Fixtures

11/08/18 Newcastle Vs Tottenham-14:30- beIN SPORTS CONNECT

18/08/18 Cardiff City Vs Newcastle-14:30- beIN SPORTS CONNECT

26/08/18 Newcastle Vs Chelsea -18:00- beIN SPORTS CONNECT

01/09/18 Man City Vs Newcastle -19:30- beIN SPORTS CONNECT

15/09/18 Newcastle United Vs Arsenal-17:00- beIN SPORTS CONNECT



Fan View- True Faith Podcast - @tfweeklypod on Twitter

How has the summer Transfer window been? In a time of unprecedented riches at this level in the English game, Newcastle United seem to be skint again, for reasons no one can quite work out. Depth has been added in Ki, a free signing from relegated Swansea and Dubravka signed for a £4m - a steal for one of the Premier League’s best goalkeepers. Kennedy has rejoined on loan which is positive but as it stands, the first team is in no way stronger than last season. It’s baffling.



Player to watch? Kennedy will catch the eye of a top European side and move next summer. With a season of coaching under Benitez, he’ll be a fantastic footballer in high demand by this time next year.



How’s the manager going to do? No doubt he’ll continue to work miracles. A top half finish last season was sensational considering the team was made up of most lot championship players. He’ll be serenaded no matter what in what is likely to be his final season at the club. His contract is set to expire at the end of the season.



What would be a dream season for your team? A cup win. Either cup. The city and the North East would explode.



Premier League finish? We’ll do well to match last season’s tenth place due to other sides strengthening their squads while we stand still or go backwards. The players give it all and the manager is the best in the league. So I’ll say anywhere from 10th - 14th but without last season’s relegation battle.

beIN SPORTS Prediction- 12

(Note this is an average of the predictions from the beIN SPORTS team)

You can watch Live & Exclusive coverage of Newcastle’s Premier League season with beIN SPORTS Connect.