Arsenal Vs Manchester City- Pundit reaction

The beIN SPORTS pundits expressed their frustration with Arsenal as the Gunners faltered to a 2-0 defeat to champions Manchester City in Unai Emery's first game in charge of the north London side.

beIN SPORTS guest Peter Reid was quick to suggest that nothing has changed at Arsenal despite the departure of Wenger. The former Sunderland boss lamenting the lack of desire, determination and energy in the side.

Whilst beIN SPORTS pundit Andy Gray went even further even suggesting that Arsenal won't be good enough to even to break into the top six, even if this is the first game of the new Unai Emery regime at Arsenal. Gray also had some choice words for Mesut Ozil & Henrikh Mkhitaryan labelling the Armenian playmaker as a bit part in the side. Noting that he didn't really see a change in the mentality &attitude of the two attacking stars. Gray did note that Emery needs time to adjust, but based on that performance Arsenal are way off the pace.

Whilst the studio then talked about the lack of leadership in the Arsenal squad, a criticism thrown at Wenger. With former Leicester City defender Matt Elliot labelling Arsenal "Lightweight & Flimsy". Arsenal fans will be hoping their new side can do a little better when Unai Emery's team take on Chelsea in his second Premier League game in charge.