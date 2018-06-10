Whittaker retains middleweight belt after Romero battle at UFC 225

Robert Whittaker is still the UFC middleweight champion after an incredible battle with Yoel Romero at UFC 225 on Saturday.

Whittaker took down Romero by split decision in an all-out war that had the Australian on the brink of defeat each of the last three rounds.

The first two rounds Whittaker outworked Romero and took them relatively easily, but everything changed in the third when the 'Soldier of God' clipped the Australian and got him off-kilter.

Amazingly though, Whittaker was able to survive and landed some good shots of his own. Romero won the round, but getting through it was huge for Whittaker.

Romero stunned Whittaker in the fourth, but the Australian very well could have won the round on points. Then in the fifth, Romero knocked Whittaker down and had him seconds from finished.

But Whittaker survived and got the match to the scorecards.

"It could have gone either way, I thought I hit him a lot, I hit him a lot," Whittaker said after the fight. "I thought I won three of the five rounds, but it was anyone's game."

In the welterweight division, Colby Covington took home the interim welterweight title with a five-round decision victory over Rafael Dos Anjos.

After his win, in typical Covington fashion, he called out Tyron Woodley for his next fight.

"Tyron Woodley you're a coward," he told Joe Rogan after the fight. "You can't run, you can't hide no more. I'm coming for you!"

In the women's featherweight division, Holly Holm took home a dominating three-round victory over Megan Sanders. This was Holm's first win in three tries at featherweight and she is contemplating a drop back to bantamweight and is looking for a fight with champion Amanda Nunes.

In the heavyweight division, Tai Tuivasa remained a perfect 10-0 with a win over Andrei Arlovski, and in the welterweight division CM Punk lost in a devastating three rounds to Mike Jackson.