Match 2, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Match 12, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Match 16, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Tuesday 1st May 2018

Wednesday 2nd May 2018

Thursday 3rd May 2018

Friday 4th May 2018

Saturday 5th May 2018

Sunday 6th May 2018

Monday 7th May 2018

Tuesday 8th May 2018

Wednesday 9th May 2018

Thursday 10th May 2018

Friday 11th May 2018

Saturday 12th May 2018

Sunday 13th May 2018

Monday 14th May 2018

Tuesday 15th May 2018

Wednesday 16th May 2018

Thursday 17th May 2018

Friday 18th May 2018

Saturday 19th May 2018

Sunday 20th May 2018

Tuesday 22nd May 2018

Wednesday 23rd May 2018

Friday 25th May 2018

Sunday 27th May 2018