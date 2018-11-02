Brilliant Biles claims record 13th gold in Doha

Simone Biles made history by becoming the first gymnast to win 13 world titles in Doha on Friday.

The 21-year-old American claimed a record fourth all-round gold medal at the World Championships on Thursday.

Biles took centre stage yet again a day later, winning the vault title in Qatar.

The four-time Olympic champion's triumph moved her past the tally claimed by Vitaly Scherbo of Belarus.

Texan sensation Biles went on to add a silver in the uneven bars, ensuring she has claimed a medal in every event she has contested - team, individual all-around and on all four apparatuses - at World Championships.

To make Biles' achievements all the more impressive, she was hospitalised with a kidney stone less than 24 hours before competing in Qatar.