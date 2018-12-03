West Brom manager Darren Moore hopes that he can inspire the next generation of British coaches with the job that he is doing at the Championship club.

The Baggies are currently in the Championship play-off places and could move into third place with a victory over Brentford tonight. Moore, who was given the job on a permanent basis after replacing Alan Pardew impressed with wins against the likes of Manchester United, and Tottenham although the results could not stop the slide into the Championship.

Now West Brom are thriving in the Championship, and are well in contention to get promoted to the Premier League next season. You can hear more from the West Brom coach in the interview above.