English
Français
العربية
UEFA Champions League
English Championship

Yan Dhanda leaves Liverpool for Swansea

Yan Dhanda has left Premier League side Liverpool to join Swansea City of the Championship, the teenager hopeful of first-team football.

Getty Images

Swansea City have completed the signing of Yan Dhanda, the teenager joining the relegated club from Champions League finalists Liverpool.

Dhanda, a 19-year-old forward who has represented England at youth level, has signed a two-year deal at the Liberty Stadium.

"I wasn't really getting a chance at Liverpool and I wanted to come somewhere where I hope I will have a better chance to play in the first team," said Dhanda of joining the managerless Championship outfit. "I want to show what I can do."

Swansea Liverpool English Championship Yan Dhanda
Previous Aston Villa 0 Middlesbrough 0 (1-0 agg): Bruce's m
Read
Aston Villa 0 Middlesbrough 0 (1-0 agg): Bruce's men to face Fulham in play-off final
Next