Yan Dhanda leaves Liverpool for Swansea

Swansea City have completed the signing of Yan Dhanda, the teenager joining the relegated club from Champions League finalists Liverpool.

Dhanda, a 19-year-old forward who has represented England at youth level, has signed a two-year deal at the Liberty Stadium.

"I wasn't really getting a chance at Liverpool and I wanted to come somewhere where I hope I will have a better chance to play in the first team," said Dhanda of joining the managerless Championship outfit. "I want to show what I can do."