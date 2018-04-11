Wolves 2 Derby County 0: Neves screamer puts leaders on the brink

Ruben Neves produced another sensational long-range strike to fire Wolves to within touching distance of the Premier League with a routine 2-0 victory over Derby County.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side picked up a 28th league win of the season after Neves found the top corner of Scott Carson's goal from long distance – the midfielder unleashing an unstoppable volley after a poor first touch.

Neves' sixth goal of the campaign came after Diogo Jota had broken the deadlock at Molineux, the winger lifting the ball over Carson after collecting a sublime pass from Willy Boly.

Derby offered little in response as the Rams, who had won the previous two, saw their play-off hopes suffer a blow against the runaway league leaders.

Gary Rowett's men remain in fifth but are level on points with Millwall beneath them, while three other sides are within a win of catching them in the closing weeks.

Being caught is not something Wolves are likely to have to worry about as Wednesday's victory moves them 11 points clear of Fulham in second with four games to play, although Cardiff are only a further point back and have a game in hand.

That is unlikely to delay Wolves' ascension to the top flight, though, and they could seal promotion with victory over Birmingham City at the weekend.