Championship Review: Fulham close in on Cardiff, Bradshaw provides Barnsley boost

Fulham are breathing down the necks of Cardiff City in the race for the Championship's second automatic promotion place after Saturday's 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday.

Cardiff lost 1-0 at home to champions elect Wolves on Friday - missing two stoppage-time penalties in a remarkable finale - and Slavisa Jokanovic's men took full advantage at Hillsborough.

Just two points now separate the sides, although Cardiff do have the cushion of a game in hand over their rivals.

Aston Villa's automatic hopes appear to be over after they lost 3-1 at Norwich City while at the opposite end of the table, Barnsley edged a thriller, winning 3-2 against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United to give their survival chances a huge boost.

MITROVIC MAKES THE DIFFERENCE

Fulham were once again indebted to Aleksandar Mitrovic, the Serbia striker netting his ninth goal in as many Championship outings to down Wednesday.

Ryan Sessegnon was the creator with 12 minutes remaining, crossing from the left for Mitrovic to smash home and extend Fulham's unbeaten run to 19 matches - a sequence of 15 wins and four draws which stretches back to before Christmas.

BRADSHAW BLUNTS THE BLADES

Third-bottom Barnsley closed the gap to 21st-placed Bolton Wanderers thanks to a ding-dong win over Sheffield United at Oakwell - Tom Bradshaw netting the winner with two minutes remaining.

The Tykes had led through Gary Gardner, but found themselves behind midway through the second half as John Fleck and Leon Clarke struck in quick succession.

Oliver McBurnie's close-range finish levelled matters in the 74th minute before Bradshaw struck the decisive blow to move to within two points of Bolton, who lost 3-0 at play-off contenders Derby County and have played a game more.

BURTON AND SUNDERLAND LOOK DOOMED, BORO AND MILLWALL ROLL ON

Behind Barnsley, Sunderland and Burton Albion are five points worse off and are sliding towards the trapdoor after respective 1-1 draws at Leeds United and Birmingham City.

Middlesbrough and Millwall, who occupy sixth and seventh, were 2-0 winners at home to Nottingham Forest and Bristol City.

That defeat for the Robins, combined with Sheffield United's Oakwell reverse, Preston North End's 1-0 loss at Reading and Brentford's victory over Ipswich Town by the same scoreline, means there are just half a dozen points separating sixth from 11th in the table.

In Saturday's other fixture, Hull City moved seven points clear of the bottom three and to a position of likely safety thanks to a 4-0 drubbing of QPR.