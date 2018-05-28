It was the first time since 1979 that both conference finals have gone to a seventh game, and the game in Boston didn’t disappoint as the Boston Celtics lost their first game at home in the playoffs this season, as a LeBron James inspired Cavs registered an 87-79 to seal their place in the NBA finals.



The victory saw James score 35 points for his side and seal an eighth straight NBA final appearance for the 33-year old.



First Quarter

The Celtics looked to make home advantage count and quickly raced into a 6-0 lead getting the first three baskets of the game. Jayson Tatum, Terry Rozier and Al Horford all scored. Whilst for LeBron he missed first free throw of the contest for the Cavs, much to the delight of the rowdy home support at TD Garden. Seconds later James got on the board and hit the first points for his team. Two straight buckets from Boston gave them an 11-4 lead.



Credit to the Cavs they battled all the way back to take a 16-15 lead for the first time in the game, however not long Forest hit back to make it 17-16 for the Celtics at the time out.



Horford hit two free throws to extend Celtics lead, to the delight of the home fans. The first quarter ended 26-18 in favour of the Celtics. Predictably, James led the points tally for the Cavs scoring 12 of their 18 points. Someone else in the Cavs needed to step up if James was to make his eighth consecutive appearances in the NBA finals.

Second Quarter

The Celtics racing into a 12 point lead at one point thanks to Horford & Morris hitting their stride. As the quarter developed, James began to exert his influence on the contest with teammates Jeff Greene and Tristan Thompson helping out in the offence. With two minutes left in the half, Lebron had 17 points in 24 minutes.



The momentum was with the Cavs and Green made it a five-point game at 32-37. The second quarter ended with Boston taking a 43-39 lead, making it a four-point game heading into the second half.

Third quarter

Tantum who had made 13 points so far in the content made a good jump shot to make it 47-41 for the Celtics. Cavs set about getting back into the tie when JR Smith hit three points for the Cavs to make it a three-point game before the hosts called for a timeout. Green was fouled for the Cavs and hit the free throw to level the contest at 47-47.



James hit back to back three-pointers to take his personal tally to 20, and added three assists in the game and give the Cavs a 53-51 lead. Eight straight points for the Cavs gave them a four-point lead as they turned on the style in the third quarter.



Boston battled back and halted the influence of James levelling at 56-56 thanks to free throws from Aron Baynes. Lebron hit a superb three-pointer to give the Cavs a three-point advantage at 59-56 heading into the fourth quarter.

Fourth Quarter

The Cavs showed their quality when it counted, with James coming to the fore in the final quarter. First the 33-year old came up with an assist for Kyle Korver to make the 67-64. Boston hit back with free throws from Tatum, with the rookie squaring up to James at one point after scoring a spectacular dunk with six minutes left to play.

However, LeBron showed his enduring class in the closing stages hitting well from the free throw line to take his tally in the game to 35 to ensure the Cavs ran out comfortable 87-79 winners.

LeBron and his teammates will now face the winner of the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets which will be played on Tuesday morning.