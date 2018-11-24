GAME RECAP: Spurs 111, Pacers 100

LaMarcus Aldridge racks up a double-double with 33 points and 14 rebounds as the Spurs top the Pacers, 111-100.

GAME RECAP: Celtics 114, Hawks 96

The Celtics knocks off the Hawks as Aron Baynes scores 16 points and grabs nine rebounds in the 114-96 win.

GAME RECAP: Knicks 114, Pelicans 109

Allonzo Trier scores a season-high and career-high 25 points and grabs eight rebounds to lead the Knick in a 114-109 victory over the Pelicans.

GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 121, Sixers 112

Rodney Hood leads the Cavaliers past the 76ers with 25 points, Collin Sexton adds 23 points in the 121-112 win.

GAME RECAP: Warriors 125, Blazers 97

Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson combine for 63 points as the Warriors snap their four-game losing streak by blowing out the Trail-Blazers, 125-97.