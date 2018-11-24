GAME RECAP: Pistons 115, Rockets 108

The Pistons outlast the Rockets in overtime as Blake Griffin drops 28 points and Andre Drummond scores 23 points and grabs 20 rebounds.

GAME RECAP: Thunder 109, Hornets 104

Russell Westbrook finishes with 30 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists as the Thunder defeat the Hornets, 109-104.

GAME RECAP: Nuggets 112, Magic 87

Trey Lyles scores 22 points off the bench and Jamal Murray adds 16 as the Denver Nuggets take out the Orlando Magic, 112-87.

GAME RECAP: Suns 116, Bucks 114

Jamal Crawford hits the game-winning basket with 0.8 seconds left, as the Phoenix Suns get their first win of the season on the road by upsetting the Milwaukee Bucks, 116-114.

GAME RECAP: Lakers 90, Jazz 83

LeBron James finishes with 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and Brandon Ingram adds 24 as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Utah Jazz, 90-83.