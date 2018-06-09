Durant wins second successive NBA Finals MVP

Kevin Durant was named NBA Finals MVP for the second straight season after leading the Golden State Warriors to back-to-back championships.

Durant recorded a triple-double in Friday's 108-85 game-four victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Warriors superstar scored 20 points with 12 rebounds and 10 assists as Golden State sealed a series sweep.

"This about the journey, going to work every day with these guys," Durant said after the game on ABC. "It's fun when you play against one of the best in the game [LeBron James]."

Durant had scored 43 points in game three. He was narrowly named MVP, edging out Warriors team-mate Stephen Curry by a couple of votes.

Joining illustrious company, Durant became just the sixth player to win back-to-back Finals MVPs. The others are LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon.