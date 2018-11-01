Warriors want to help Cousins get a great move - Kerr

Steve Kerr does not expect DeMarcus Cousins to be with the Golden State Warriors next season.

The Warriors inked the free agent center to a one-year deal in the offseason after he left the New Orleans Pelicans.

But Kerr says it unlikely Cousins will be with Golden State in 2019-20, meaning the team's aim is to win a championship with the 28-year-old and see him earn a move.

"We made no bones about it when we signed [Cousins]," Kerr told reporters. "This is a one-year deal and we're not going to have money to sign him next year.

"We'd like to help him win a championship and sign a great contract somewhere else. That's the reality."

Cousins, a four-time All-Star, is currently sidelined as he continues to recover from a torn Achilles suffered while with the Pelicans in late January. He missed the rest of 2017-18.

The Warriors (8-1) announced last week he was making "good progress" in his rehabilitation from the injury and will soon begin participating in "controlled aspects" of practices.