Warriors' McCaw hopes to return during postseason

Patrick McCaw has his sights set on playing some part in the Golden State Warriors' in the postseason despite his back trouble.

The Warriors guard is currently sidelined with a lumbar spine contusion after landing heavily having been inadvertently bumped while attempting a dunk against the Sacramento Kings on March 31.

McCaw was diagnosed with a lumbosacral bone bruise but has made "steady functional progress" and was even cleared to begin modified on-court running and shooting drills last week.

The Warriors released a statement last week saying McCaw would be re-evaluated in four weeks. That would suggest his earliest possible return would be if the Warriors make the NBA Finals, which begin May 31 and, if necessary, run through June 17.

Even if McCaw gets medical approval to play, there remains the question of whether the team would rush him back into action after two months off, but he is working hard to return.

"That is a goal, definitely. I definitely want to be back this season. That is my main goal," McCaw said, via The Undefeated.

"My support system, everyone surrounding me, my mom, my dad, my sisters, my girlfriend, my friends, just the entire team and staff of the Warriors have been keeping me in high spirits.

"Everything is going to be all right. Thinking back to what happened, everything could have been so much worse for me. I have nothing but optimism about what is going to happen.

"I’m excited about my rehab and me coming back and playing the game that I love. Everybody has been helping me stay level-headed and keep working hard."

McCaw, 22, was selected by Golden State in the second round of the 2016 NBA Draft and made 20 starts as a rookie last season. He has averaged 4.0 points per game in the current campaign.

The Warriors hold a 3-1 second-round series lead over the New Orleans Pelicans, and will look to book a place in the Western Conference finals in game five on Tuesday.