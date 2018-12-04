Warriors' Klay Thompson calls Cavs and LeBron James 'bums' for 2016 NBA Finals trolling

Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson stoked the fires ahead of Wednesday's trip to Cleveland by labelling the Cavaliers "bums" and "idiots".

The Warriors star was reminded of the digs he and his team-mates endured after falling to the Cavs in the 2016 NBA Finals, becoming the first team in history to lose after holding a 3-1 series lead.

LeBron James trolled Golden State later that year at a Halloween party with tombstone cookies that read 'Stephen Curry 2015-2016' and 'Klay Thompson 2015-2016'.

However, Thompson and the Warriors got the last laugh by winning back-to-back titles in the next two years, overcoming James' Cavs 4-1 and 4-0 in successive Finals.

"Oh, yeah. Ha!" Thompson said when reminded by The Athletic of those 2016 jibes.

"That was funny. Look how that turned out. Psssh. Bums. That was crazy.

"I forgot about that. Well, look at what pettiness gets you. Gets you 1-8 in the Finals. Idiots."

The defending champions are 16-9 on the season while the Cavs, without James after he decided to join the Los Angeles Lakers, are struggling at 5-18 in the Eastern Conference.