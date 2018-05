The Golden State Warriors announced Andre Iguodala is out for game five against the Houston Rockets with a leg contusion.

Iguodala suffered the injury in game three on a drive by James Harden. He missed game four and is now out for possibly the most important game of the series.

Warriors fans did get some good news, though. Klay Thompson, who hurt his knee in the first quarter of game four, has been cleared to play.

The series is tied at 2-2.