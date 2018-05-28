Warriors' Iguodala out for game seven against Rockets

Golden State Warriors swing man Andre Iguodala will not play in game seven against the Houston Rockets.

The defending NBA champions announced the news on Monday, but Patrick McCaw will be available and Kevon Looney has been upgraded from questionable to probable for a match that will settle a dramatic Western Conference finals series.

Iguodala injured his left leg in game three when he collided with James Harden on a drive midway through the fourth quarter and will miss his fourth straight game.

The 34-year-old has averaged 7.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 13 playoff games after averaging six points and 3.8 rebounds per game in the regular season.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters Saturday that the team was "operating under the assumption" Iguodala would not play in game seven, but then revealed his player was "working around the clock to try to play" on Sunday.

Looney’s minutes have increased with Iguodala sidelined, and he has started the last three games of the Western Conference finals. He is averaging 4.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in the playoffs.

Having been out of action since March 31 with a lumbar spine contusion, McCaw returned for the Warriors in game six and played four minutes.

The winners of game seven will earn a place in the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.