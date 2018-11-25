English
Warriors hope Curry will play on upcoming road trip

Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors hope Stephen Curry will be able to play on the team's upcoming five-game road trip.

The Warriors have a game on Saturday and then another on Monday at the Oracle Arena before the five-game road trip starts in Toronto on Thursday.

Curry has been sidelined due to a groin injury, but the Warriors announced on Saturday they hoped the star would be back next week.

"Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who has missed the last eight games due to a strained left groin, was re-evaluated earlier today by the team's medical staff," the statement read.

"The evaluation indicated that he is making very good progress as a result of his rehabilitation program.

 

 

 

Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry
