Warriors guard McCaw sustained 'lumbar spine contusion'

The Golden State Warriors released some good news regarding Patrick McCaw's scary injury.

The Warriors guard underwent an MRI and CT scan on Sunday that showed no structural damage, the team announced. He is expected to be released from the hospital later in the day.

Golden State referred to the injury as a "lumbar spine contusion" and said McCaw will be re-evaluated by a specialist on Thursday.

A Warriors statement read: "Preliminary X-ray, CT scan and MRI exams were all clear and, additionally, preliminary reviews indicate no structural injury or neural disruption.

"He is expected to be released later today and will undergo a follow-up review with a specialist on Thursday.

"At this point, the injury will be referenced as a lumbar spine contusion (secondary to the impact of a fall)."

McCaw was going up to the basket when Vince Carter of the Sacramento Kings got underneath him, causing the guard to topple over and land hard on the court.

He was in visible pain and had to be taken off the court on a stretcher, with no timetable for his return provided.

It is another blow for the Warriors, who have been dealing with injuries to Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in recent weeks.