Warriors duo Thompson, Iguodala questionable for game five

The Golden State Warriors could be without Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala for game five of their NBA Western Conference final against the Houston Rockets.

All-Star Thompson (left knee strain) and Iguodala (left lateral leg contusion) have been ruled questionable ahead of Thursday's showdown in Houston.

Iguodala missed the thrilling 95-92 game-four loss to the Rockets, who levelled the series at 2-2 on Tuesday.

Thompson scored 10 points in 39 minutes as the reigning champions saw their 16-game home postseason winning streak snapped.

The Rockets have been the only team able to give Golden State trouble in the playoffs.

Since Kevin Durant joined the Warriors from the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016, Golden State are 2-2 in postseason games against the Rockets, and 17-2 against all other opponents.