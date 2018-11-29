Warriors' Curry will play against Pistons on Saturday

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has missed 10 games while dealing with a groin injury, but Steve Kerr says he will return soon on Saturday.

Curry suffered the injury in a 134-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Warriors have experienced some serious drama in his absence.

The guard will not play in their highly anticipated matchup with the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

However, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says he will play again against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

"It makes sense to be extra careful … he will play in Detroit," Kerr told a news conference.

Kerr added: "He's dying to play."

Even though Curry has been out for a lengthy stretch, he ranks fifth in the NBA in three-pointers made with 62. He is shooting 49.2 per cent from deep so far, which is a career high.

The Warriors are 15-7 and only behind the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference standings.