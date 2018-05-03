Thunder head coach Donovan to return next season, says GM

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan's job is secure, according to general manager Sam Presti.

On Wednesday, Presti said Donovan will be back next season despite a "disappointing" NBA campaign as the Thunder were eliminated by the Utah Jazz in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Prestie acknowledged to reporters, "We expected more out of the team."

He added that continuity within the Thunder franchise will be an important factor moving forward with the organisation they have already worked to build.

"I think the best thing for him, and I think the biggest opportunity for him, is in the continuity," Presti said.

"Additionally, just continuity in general, with the type of team we have assembled and the way it was assembled, generally, continuity is his best friend going forward."

Despite a disappointing ending to the season as the Thunder were eliminated by the Jazz at the first hurdle, Prestie believes the future for the Thunder will still be bright with key players like Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Steven Adams, who still have a lot left in their career.

"The opportunity to potentially have Westbrook, Paul George and Steven Adams, all three of those guys in their prime years, is extremely exciting for us," Presti said, per the Oklahoman.