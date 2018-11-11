Spurs top struggling Rockets, Harden

The Houston Rockets' offensive struggles continued in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA on Saturday.

After a blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni lamented his team's offense this season.

The Rockets somehow shot the ball even worse in a 96-89 loss to the Spurs in San Antonio.

Houston shot just 33 per cent from the field, and 22 per cent (nine-of-41) from three-point territory. Yet the Rockets (4-7) hung around almost the entire game, thanks in part to 15 turnovers by the Spurs. The Spurs led by two at the half, and one after three quarters. Houston trailed by only one point, 86-85, with three minutes, seven seconds remaining before San Antonio pulled away, as the cold-shooting Rockets missed their next six shots from the field.

James Harden hit just one of his 13 three-point attempts, shooting seven-of-27 overall. But, the rest of the starters were almost as bad (nine-of-29 from the field).

Those numbers are a real problem for a team that was built on the premise of burying other teams under a flurry of three-pointers.

Meanwhile, the Spurs (7-4) continue their early-season success. LaMarcus Aldridge had a big game with 27 points and 10 boards.

Classy Conley

Mike Conley scored a season-high 32 points to power the Grizzlies over the 76ers in overtime, 112-106.

Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell had 26 points and nine rebounds off the bench in a win against the Bucks.

Shamet struggles

76ers rookie guard Landry Shamet hit only two of 13 shots from the field (one-11 on three-point attempts) and had two turnovers in a loss to the Grizzlies.

Williams delivers

Lou Williams hit a spectacular game-winner in overtime for the Clippers.

Saturday's results

Toronto Raptors 128-112 New York Knicks

Los Angeles Clippers 128-126 Milwaukee Bucks

New Orleans Pelicans 119-99 Phoenix Suns

Chicago Bulls 99-98 Cleveland Cavaliers

Memphis Grizzlies 112-106 Philadelphia 76ers

Washington Wizards 116-110 Miami Heat

Golden State Warriors 116-100 Brooklyn Nets

San Antonio Spurs 96-89 Houston Rockets

Dallas Mavericks 111-96 Oklahoma City Thunder

Los Angeles Lakers 101-86 Sacramento Kings

Bucks at Nuggets

Second place in the East meets second place in the West. The Bucks (9-3) are coming off a tough overtime loss to the Clippers on Saturday.