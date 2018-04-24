Spurs coach Popovich will miss game five against Warriors

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich will miss Tuesday's game-five clash against the Golden State Warriors as the veteran continues to mourn the death of his wife.

The Spurs announced Popovich's absence on Monday, with assistant Ettore Messina to once again lead San Antonio as he did in games three and four of the Western Conference first-round series.

Popovich's wife, Erin, died on April 18 after a lengthy illness. She was 67.

Messina guided the Spurs to a 103-90 victory in game four to stave off elimination, but trailing 3-1, San Antonio face a must-win situation in Tuesday's game at Golden State.

Messina, 58, is a former EuroLeague and Italian national team head coach who joined the Spurs' staff in 2014.