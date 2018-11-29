Spurs center Gasol out with stress fracture in foot

The San Antonio Spurs have had an unfortunate string of injuries this season and Gregg Popovich revealed Pau Gasol has a stress fracture in his foot.

The Spurs are 10-10 through 20 games, and Gasol has played in nine contests so far.

He is averaging 6.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists. His scoring and rebounding numbers are career lows.

Now, Gasol appears set for a long stint on the sidelines as Popovich confirmed the extent of his foot injury on Wednesday.

"They took him off because he got a second opinion that it was a stress fracture," he said.

"That's what they told me, so it's not a secret I guess. So they put him back in the boot."

The 38-year-old Spaniard is a six-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA champion and has never averaged less than 10 points in his 19 NBA seasons.