Sixers reward Brown with contract extension

The Philadelphia 76ers handed head coach Brett Brown a contract extension following the team's run to the NBA Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Brown – who has been at the helm since 2013 – will remain under contract until at least the end of the 2021-22 season, president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo announced on Thursday.

Brown coached the 76ers to their first 50-victory season since 2000-01 and helped Philadelphia win the most games in a season (52) since 1989-90 when they won 53.

"I am especially grateful to my coaching staff and my players," said Brown, who had one year remaining on his contract. "It takes a village. I feel a tremendous responsibility to owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer to help grow and lead our program. They have treated my family and me with integrity and care. They are great owners to work for.

"The city of Philadelphia deserves a parade and this evolution is all that is on my mind. I am excited to partner with Bryan Colangelo and Scott O'Neil to continuously strive for this elusive goal."

The 57-year-old has been coaching the 76ers since 2013 and has a 127-283 record in his time at the helm.

However, he was able to help Philadelphia to their first Eastern Conference semi-finals berth since 2011-12.

"Brett has done a terrific job over the past several years building and cultivating a program, but the substantially positive growth in the win column these past two seasons has proven he is the right man to continue leading this team in our quest for an NBA championship," Colangelo said.

"I couldn't be more thrilled for Brett, his family and the organisation to be moving forward for several years to come."