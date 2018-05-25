Rockets star Paul dealing with hamstring injury

Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul is dealing with an apparent leg injury suffered late in his team's game-five win over the Golden State Warriors.

The Rockets pulled off a 98-94 win to take a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference finals, but Paul was hurt late on Thursday.

After driving for a layup, he collided with Warriors guard Quinn Cook and came up grabbing his right hamstring. He stayed on the sidelines for the final 22.4 seconds.

According to ESPN, Paul received treatment on his right hamstring immediately following the game and did not speak to the media.

The Rockets will give an update on his status on Friday.

"We'll see [if he can play game six]. He'll be evaluated tomorrow," coach Mike D'Antoni told reporters.

"They'll do whatever they can do. If he's there, great. If he isn't, we have enough guys. We'll be all right."

Paul finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists to help Houston take a 3-2 series lead.