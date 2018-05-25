Rockets push Warriors to brink of elimination

The Houston Rockets forced the Golden State Warriors to the brink of elimination with a win in game five on Thursday.

Chris Paul, James Harden and the Rockets took down the Warriors 98-94 to go 3-2 up in the Western Conference finals.

It was not a pretty game as Golden State turned the ball over 17 times and Harden went 0 for 11 from three-point range, but it was enough for Houston to put the pressure on the Warriors.

"We've got to rely on our defense once again," Harden told TNT after the game. "Game four we weren't making shots but defensively we were really good, same thing tonight."

The Rockets held the Warriors to 45.1 per cent shooting from the floor on Thursday and have now held Golden State under 46 per cent in all three wins in the series.

Golden State have not shot that poorly since game three of the semi-finals against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Houston now have a chance to close out the series at Oracle Arena on Saturday.

THOMPSON SHINES FOR WARRIORS

Klay Thompson went eight-of-14 shooting and four of seven from three-point range with 23 points and four rebounds.

Rockets center Clint Capela dominated the paint early in the first half. He finished with 12 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks.

WARRIORS' BENCH POOR

David West, Quinn Cook, Jordan Bell, Shaun Livingston and Nick Young combined to play 53 minutes and scored just four points on two-of-eight shooting. They went 0 for three from three-point range.

HUGE CAPELA BLOCK

Capela was key to Houston's defense in the first half and he blocked Kevin Durant's shot perfectly.

CELTICS AT CAVALIERS

LeBron James could be playing his last game ever as a Cavalier on Friday, with the Celtics holding a 3-2 series lead.