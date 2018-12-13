Raptors upstage Warriors, Davis leads Pelicans with 44 points

The Eastern Conference-leading Toronto Raptors upstaged NBA champions the Golden State Warriors 113-93 on the road.

Toronto were a class above even without Kawhi Leonard on Wednesday as they completed their regular-season sweep of the Warriors, having topped Golden State last month.

The Raptors amassed a 16-point lead by half-time, and they never looked back at Oracle Arena, where they won for the first time in 14 years.

Kyle Lowry, who has faced criticism for his performance against the NBA's best teams lately, showed up against the Warriors with 23 points, 12 assists and three steals.

Serge Ibaka was just behind Lowry in scoring, tallying 20 points on seven-of-16 shooting.

Kevin Durant led all scorers with 33 points, but Golden State just didn't seem to have its mojo as a unit.

Davis enjoys big outing

Anthony Davis scored 44 points on 16-of-32 shooting and grabbed 18 rebounds in the New Orleans Pelicans' 118-114 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

CJ McCollum recorded 40 of the Portland Trail Blazers' 83 points in their 92-83 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

John Wall posted 34 points on 14-of-26 shooting and had 13 assists in the Washington Wizards' 130-125 overtime loss to the Boston Celtics.

Spencer Dinwiddie had a career-high 39 points in the Brooklyn Nets' 127-124 upset win at the Philadelphia 76ers.

Cavs win but Burks struggles

Alec Burks scored one point on 0-of-six shooting in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 113-106 victory against the New York Knicks.

Lamb nails clutch winner

Jeremy Lamb sealed the deal for the Charlotte Hornets with this game winner in a 108-107 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Wednesday's results

Brooklyn Nets 127-124 Philadelphia 76ers

Boston Celtics 130-125 Washington Wizards (OT)

Indiana Pacers 113-97 Milwaukee Bucks

Cleveland Cavaliers 113-106 New York Knicks

Charlotte Hornets 108-107 Detroit Pistons

New Orleans Pelicans 118-114 Oklahoma City Thunder

Memphis Grizzlies 92-83 Portland Trail Blazers

Dallas Mavericks 114-107 Atlanta Hawks

Utah Jazz 111-84 Miami Heat

Sacramento Kings 141-130 Minnesota Timberwolves

Toronto Raptors 113-93 Golden State Warriors

Lakers at Rockets

James Harden and Chris Paul were both great the last time these two teams met, resulting in a Houston Rockets win. However, the Los Angeles Lakers are a much different team this time around. After winning seven of their last 10 games, Los Angeles are in fifth in the Western Conference. Houston ended a three-game losing streak on Tuesday when a line-up change gave them new life against the Trail Blazers.