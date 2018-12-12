Raptors star Leonard out against Clippers, may miss matchup with Warriors

Kawhi Leonard will not play in the Toronto Raptors' matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday because of a sore right hip, coach Nick Nurse told reporters.

Leonard originally suffered the injury late in Toronto's 104-99 home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, according to TSN.

Leonard went through shootaround before the contest in Los Angeles but was still sore.

"He did go through shootaround," Nurse said. "We were hoping he would pass the test and go, but it was a little too sore."

The two-time All-Star's status is uncertain for the Raptors' road game against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

Leonard has averaged 26.1 points and 8.3 rebounds in 22 games for the Raptors in 2018-19. He has shot 48.8 per cent from the field and 38.1 per cent from three-point range.

The 27-year-old star is in his first season with the Raptors. He and Danny Green were sent from the San Antonio Spurs to Toronto in exchange for a package centred around DeMar DeRozan.

The Raptors will enter their matchup against the Clippers with a 21-7 record.