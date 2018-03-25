Philadelphia's young stars fuel win over Timberwolves

The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-108 in an intriguing late-season matchup that would have meant absolutely nothing in recent years.

Minnesota have clinched their first winning season since 2004-05, while Philadelphia have averaged only 19 wins over the past four years, but like the Timberwolves, the 76ers are chasing a high seed in the playoffs.

Both franchises have built a solid core of young stars, but the 76ers' talent had a better outing on Saturday. Joel Embiid led the way with 19 points, while Dario Saric added 18. Ben Simmons put up a triple-double (15/12/13). All three are 24 or younger.

The 76ers (42-30) continue to loom ever scarier as the playoffs near. And while the Timberwolves (42-32) did not look great in this one, Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Jimmy Butler – when he returns from a knee injury – will make Minnesota a tough out in the playoffs.

GORDON, HOWARD SHINE

Magic forward Aaron Gordon had a big night (29 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists) in a 105-99 win over the Suns.

Dwight Howard collected 23 rebounds and added 18 points in the Hornets' 102-98 win in Dallas.

TOWNS STRUGGLES

Towns shot only three of 15 from the floor against the 76ers, had five turnovers, and was emphatically rejected on a play by Joel Embiid.

MARIO MAGIC

Magic forward Mario Hezonja stole the ball, started the break with a behind-the-back pass, then soared for a one-handed slam on an alley-oop.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 76ers 120-108 Minnesota Timberwolves

Detroit Pistons 117-95 Chicago Bulls

Orlando Magic 105-99 Phoenix Suns

Houston Rockets 114-91 New Orleans Pelicans

Los Angeles Lakers 100-93 Memphis Grizzlies

Charlotte Hornets 102-98 Dallas Mavericks