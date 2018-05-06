Overtime delayed by premature confetti as Celtics trump Sixers

There have been plenty of interesting delays in sports history, but the one which put the Philadelphia 76ers-Boston Celtics Eastern Conference semi-final behind schedule might just be a new one.

Down 89-87 with 1.6 seconds remaining, Sixers veteran Marco Belinelli took the inbounds pass and nailed a jumper from the corner to tie the game up on Saturday.

Belinelli's shot sparked while celebrations at Wells Fargo Center, where fans and organisers thought the 76ers had triumphed thanks to a dramatic three-pointer in game three as confetti was released.

The shot, however, was ruled a two-pointer – meaning overtime was needed in Philadelphia.

Overtime, though, was delayed due to the confetti, which took at least five minutes to be cleared off the court.

The 76ers ultimately did not need the confetti as Boston's Al Horford made a go-ahead bucket with 5.5 seconds left and tallied a key steal on the next play to all but seal the 101-98 victory.

The Celtics now lead the best-of-seven series 3-0.