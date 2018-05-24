Milwaukee police apologise to Bucks' Brown over tasering

Milwaukee police have apologised to Bucks rookie Sterling Brown following the release of footage of him being tasered by officers following a parking offence in January.

Police chief Alfonso Morales told reporters the officers "acted inappropriately" toward Brown after he was confronted for parking across multiple bays.

"During the encounter, Mr Brown was decentralised, tased and arrested," Morales said. "The department conducted an investigation which revealed members acted inappropriately and those members were recently disciplined.

"I am sorry this incident escalated to this level."

The 30-minute video released on YouTube shows Brown being cooperative when police question him. Officers can be seen surrounding Brown and forcibly putting him on the ground, with one officer then using a stun gun on him.

"My experience in January with the Milwaukee Police Department was wrong and shouldn't happen to anybody," Brown said in a statement released by the Bucks.

"What should have been a simple parking ticket turned into an attempt at police intimidation, followed by the unlawful use of physical force, including being handcuffed and tased, and then unlawfully booked.

"This experience with the Milwaukee Police Department has forced me to stand up and tell my story so that I can help prevent these injustices from happening in the future."

Brown's attorney said the guard plans to file a lawsuit against the police department.

The Bucks also released a statement on Wednesday.

"The abuse and intimidation that Sterling experienced at the hands of Milwaukee Police was shameful and inexcusable. Sterling has our full support as he shares his story and takes action to provide accountability.

"Unfortunately, this isn't an isolated case. It shouldn’t require an incident involving a professional athlete to draw attention to the fact that vulnerable people in our communities have experienced similar, and even worse, treatment.

"We are grateful for the service of many good police officers that courageously protect us, our fans and our city, but racial biases and abuses of power must not be ignored."