LeBron's Lakers lose again, Magic stun Celtics

LeBron James' heroics were not enough to prevent the Los Angeles Lakers from suffering their third consecutive defeat to start the NBA season, while the Orlando Magic upstaged the Boston Celtics.

James nailed a dramatic late three-pointer to force overtime but the Lakers still lost 143-142 to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

The OT defeat saw the Lakers fall to 0-3 for the season, with James still searching for his first victory since arriving from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Orlando made a fast start and never let up as the Magic stunned the high-flying Celtics 93-90.

The Magic pulled off the rare feat of having four players register double-doubles, Nikola Vucevic leading the way with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Forward Jonathan Isaac had 18 points and 12 rebounds, while guards Evan Fournier (14 points) and D.J. Augustin (10 points) each had 10 assists.

The Toronto Raptors – expected to be one of Boston's top challengers for the Eastern Conference title – took care of business against the Charlotte Hornets 127-106.

Toronto star Kawhi Leonard had 22 points as the unbeaten Raptors improved to 4-0.

Meanwhile, NBA champions the Golden State Warriors defeated the Phoenix Suns 123-103 on the back of Stephen Curry's 29 points.

LeBron flexes muscles

James scored 32 points, with 14 assists and eight rebounds in the loss to the Spurs. Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma had 37 points.

Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan had 32 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted 31 points and 15 rebounds in the Milwaukee Bucks' win over the New York Knicks.

Zach LaVine scored 34 in the Chicago Bulls' loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Rubio struggles in Jazz loss

Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio hit only one of his eight shots and turned the ball over twice in a defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies.

LeBron with another highlight

With seconds remaining, James pulled up for a long three to tie the game … you know he's going to bury it.

Monday's results

Orlando Magic 93-90 Boston Celtics

Toronto Raptors 127-106 Charlotte Hornets

Milwaukee Bucks 124-113 New York Knicks

Minnesota Timberwolves 101-91 Indiana Pacers

Dallas Mavericks 115-109 Chicago Bulls

Memphis Grizzlies 92-84 Utah Jazz

Washington Wizards 125-124 Portland Trail Blazers OT

Golden State Warriors 123-103 Phoenix Suns

San Antonio Spurs 143-142 Los Angeles Lakers OT

76ers at Pistons

Reigning NBA Coach of the Year Dwane Casey has his new team playing well in Detroit, but the Pistons will have their hands full with the talented Philadelphia 76ers. Pistons forward Blake Griffin averaged 29.5 points in Detroit's first two games, while Joel Embiid is averaging 28.3 points in the early going for Philadelphia.