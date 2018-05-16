LeBron not losing sleep after Cavs suffer back-to-back losses

LeBron James said he will not lose sleep after the Cleveland Cavaliers fell 2-0 behind the Boston Celtics in the best-of-seven NBA playoff series.

The Celtics took control of the Eastern Conference finals matchup following Tuesday's 107-94 victory in Boston.

James posted a triple-double, finishing with 42 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists, but it was not enough to prevent a game-two defeat.

However, James insisted he is not concerned as the Cavs head home to Cleveland.

"We have an opportunity to go back home and protect home court," the three-time NBA champion and four-time MVP told reporters.

"We are gonna use these days to really dive in on what needs to be done to help our club be successful.

"They did what they had to do to protect home. Now it's our time to try to do that as well.

"We have a few days like I said and let's see what we're made of on Saturday."

James added: "I'm not going to lose sleep over it. You go out and lay everything on the line. At the end of the day, you live with that.

"I'll recalibrate in terms of how I can help this team be successful, how I can do some things to make us be even more complete."

James put his body on the line at TD Garden – his stellar performance interrupted late in the second quarter when he collided with Boston's star rookie Jayson Tatum.

The 33-year-old spent some time in the locker room after being struck in the head by Tatum's left shoulder.

"I felt like I needed to go back to the locker room, which I did, and kind of recalibrate," said James, who revealed he passed all the medical and concussion tests.

"It was a tough, tough blow. Obviously incidental, his shoulder hit me right square in my jaw so just had to go back and make sure everything was fine. I don't think it really affected my game after that."