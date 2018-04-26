English
Français
العربية
UEFA Champions League

NBA

LeBron James sinks three for buzzer-beating win

LeBron James sinks three for buzzer-beating win

Getty Images

Most heroes do not wear capes and that was the case after LeBron James scored the winning basket as time expired in Cleveland on Wednesday.

James nailed the buzzer-beating three to lift the Cavaliers to a 98-95 win over the Indiana Pacers in game five of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

There were only three seconds remaining when play resumed following a timeout after James produced a sensational game-saving block to deny Victor Oladipo on defense.

And the three-time NBA champion stole the show at the other end of the court, creating just enough space from an inbound pass to secure the walk-off win and a 3-2 series lead from beyond the arc at Quicken Loans Arena.

James finished with 44 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Previous GAME RECAP: Celtics 92, Bucks 87
Read
GAME RECAP: Celtics 92, Bucks 87
Next GAME 5 RECAP: THUNDER 107, JAZZ 99
Read
GAME 5 RECAP: THUNDER 107, JAZZ 99