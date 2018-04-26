LeBron James sinks three for buzzer-beating win

Most heroes do not wear capes and that was the case after LeBron James scored the winning basket as time expired in Cleveland on Wednesday.

James nailed the buzzer-beating three to lift the Cavaliers to a 98-95 win over the Indiana Pacers in game five of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

There were only three seconds remaining when play resumed following a timeout after James produced a sensational game-saving block to deny Victor Oladipo on defense.

And the three-time NBA champion stole the show at the other end of the court, creating just enough space from an inbound pass to secure the walk-off win and a 3-2 series lead from beyond the arc at Quicken Loans Arena.

James finished with 44 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.