LeBron 'appreciative' of hometown effort to put up statue of him

LeBron James is already a legend in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, and now a statue could be put up in his honour.

Aaron Carey, who played basketball at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary High School six years after the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar did, started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the statue.

“We want to do this with the fans,” Carey told the Akron Beacon-Journal. "We want fans to be able to thank LeBron for what he has done for Akron and the Cavs.”

Carey has contacted Omri Amrany, who has created statues of many basketball legends, including Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

James was informed of the efforts and said he was touched at the thought.

“First of all, thank you,” he said. “It would be cool, not only for myself, but for my family and all the people that had anything to do with this journey thus far. I’m appreciative even of the thought.”

Carey said he does not have an exact place for the statue to be situated.

“We really want this to be in Akron,” he said. “We talked to [Cavaliers owner] Dan Gilbert, and he wants to put one up in Akron after LeBron retires.”