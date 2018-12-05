Lakers guard Rondo nearing return

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo is nearing his return to the court.

The 32-year-old has been out since mid-November with a broken hand. Rondo, however, participated in "pretty much all" of Los Angeles' practice on Tuesday and has been cleared to ramp up contact, coach Luke Walton told reporters.

Rondo is close to re-joining the Lakers, Walton said.

"He's still holding back a little bit," Walton said (via ESPN). "But he says it's not from pain."

Rondo is averaging 8.5 points and 6.5 assists in 25.3 minutes per game this season. He has shot 45.5 per cent from the field in his 11 appearances.

The veteran signed a one-year, $9million deal with the Lakers this offseason.

The Lakers will face the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. They will carry a 14-9 record into that matchup.