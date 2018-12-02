Knicks' Hezonja boldly steps over Antetokounmpo

New York Knicks forward Mario Hezonja made a gutsy move against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

The small forward finished a two-handed dunk despite Giannis Antetokounmpo chasing him down from behind.

After the play, Hezonja stared down Antetokounmpo and stepped over him.

Antetokounmpo was not happy about Hezonja's move when he met with reporters after the game.

Hezonja had a few things to say as well.

"Honestly, if you’re afraid, this is not for you," he told reporters. "I don’t want to be disrespectful, but if you feel fear this is not the place for you, New York is not a place for you and this team is not a place for you."

The Bucks fell to the Knicks in overtime 136-134.