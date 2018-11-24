Kerr on Curry car accident: 'I think he has another car he can drive'

Steve Kerr joked that he thinks Stephen Curry has "another car he can drive" after the Golden State Warriors star was uninjured in an accident.

The Porsche of two-time NBA MVP Curry, who missed the Warriors' game against the Portland Trail Blazers later on Friday with a groin injury, was initially struck by another car in inclement weather.

As Curry waited for assistance, another car then collided with his vehicle. Nobody was hurt in either incident, though Curry's car suffered significant damage.

When asked about the accident, Kerr was able to see the funny side.

"He's fine," Kerr said. "He was a little shaken up, like anybody would be getting into a car accident, but thankfully nobody was hurt and Steph's doing fine.

"I think he has another car that he can drive."