JR Smith wants to leave Cavaliers

JR Smith wants out of Cleveland and claims the Cavaliers likewise "don't want me here".

The 33-year-old forward had reportedly been frustrated by the revelation that he would be removed from the rotation and was not guaranteed playing time in Cleveland and he made his feelings clear on Thursday.

Asked if he was hoping for a trade, Smith confirmed this was the case and added of the Cavs: "They know. They don't want me here, so they obviously know."

Cleveland (1-6) are in transition after losing LeBron James to the Los Angeles Lakers after last season, with coach Tyronn Lue fired following a losing start to the new campaign.

Lue was said to be a popular figure with senior Cavs players, while interim coach Larry Drew has addressed his own disappointment at the lack of progress in contract talks.

Smith, who helped the Cavs win an NBA championship in 2016, is averaging just 2.5 points a game this season. He has played in four games but is yet to start.